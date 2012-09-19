* Spanish yields fall before auction

* Solid Schatz sale, Spanish worries help Bunds

* Two-year German auction sees strongest demand since Jan

By Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 19 Spanish government bond yields fell on Wednesday with market players confident that a debt auction the following day would go smoothly, but concerns about Madrid's reluctance to seek a bailout helped spur a rally in safe-haven German Bunds.

Spanish yields were as much as 20 basis points lower ahead of the sale of a new three-year bond on Thursday. Spain will also sell 10-year paper in an auction of up to 4.5 billion euros worth of bonds - potentially the largest amount since early March, according to Reuters data.

The auction comes after a bill sale on Tuesday drew good demand but saw yields remain stubbornly high.

"We're seeing quite a good domestic bid on a when-issued basis for the new thee-year bond," a trader said, referring to the grey market where the paper can be traded before it is issued.

"Yesterday's bill auction was okay and we're not really expecting any fireworks at the auction."

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 20 basis points lower at 5.73 percent, with the better tone also pulling Italian yields down.

Prices have been volatile this month with initial relief over the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan giving way to doubts about when, or if, Spain would ask for the assistance necessary to trigger the intervention.

Traders said the new three-year bond was trading with a yield of around 3.85 percent in the grey market, looking slightly cheap compared with other bonds in the similar area of the Spanish yield curve.

However, UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said Spanish yields were likely to hover around current levels in the next few weeks, allowing Madrid some leeway until the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on Oct. 8.

"Until then, there won't be a massive impact on Spanish spreads, but the longer they wait after that the more likely spreads are going to widen again," Ziglio said.

A difference of 80 cents between the price buyers of 10-year bonds are willing to pay and sellers are willing to sell at reflects the continued lack of liquidity in the market.

"Spanish and Italian bonds are now a risk asset," said Russell Silberston, who manages around $30 billion as head of global interest rates at Investec Asset Management.

"If these markets start behaving like normal bond markets I think we might be tempted, but if you want to buy risk assets now then you buy corporate bonds, where you know what the balance sheet looks like."

BUNDS RALLY

Uncertainty over when, or if, Madrid will ask for a bailout was cited by traders across all asset classes as one of the main market drivers on Wednesday.

Spain is also facing the possibility of losing its investment grade credit rating before the end of the month as it is currently under review by Moody's Investors Service.

Although one "junk" rating would not automatically mean the country's bonds would drop out of the indexes that some fund managers track, such a cut can often trigger a bout of selling.

"Some fund managers are a little worried," the trader said.

However, Standard & Poor's said it was unlikely to cut Spain's credit rating to non-investment grade in the near future.

For a Reuters Insider interview with Moritz Kraemer, S&P's EMEA head of sovereign ratings see:

The doubts helped German Bunds to rally. Bunds were also buoyed by a two-year German bond auction which drew the highest demand since January, helped by yields on the shorter-dated paper moving back into positive territory recently.

"People are still of the opinion that we're not out of the woods and, given that we are in a low-rate environment, I don't think Bund yields can go much higher than they had," a second trader said, adding that buying orders for Bund futures accelerated in the 139.50-139.60 area, just above Tuesday's close.

He said the momentum created by the German auction should take the futures above 140.00 very soon.

Bund futures settled 25 ticks higher on the day at 139.76, moving further from the 5-1/2 month low of 138.41 hit on Monday. Cash 10-year yields were 1.5 basis points lower at 1.59 percent, having failed to break above 1.70 percent, the top of their recent range, on Monday.