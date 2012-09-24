* Bund futures rise after below-forecast Ifo
* Spain says in no rush to seek aid
* Moody's expected to finish Spain rating review this week
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 24 Bund futures rose on Monday
after a worse than expected German business sentiment survey and
were likely to gain further in the near term as Spain's
reluctance to seek a bailout unnerves investors.
The weak Ifo survey added to concerns the euro zone's
largest economy was struggling as a result of the debt crisis,
weakening the euro currency and increasing the appeal of safe-
haven assets such as Bunds.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters the
Spanish government has been working on a series of reforms to be
included in the budget bill later this week that would form the
basis of a future aid deal.
But Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday that
his country would not rush to seek external help.
Seeking aid through the euro zone's rescue funds could allow
the European Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds, lowering
Madrid's borrowing costs. However, these costs have fallen
sharply since the ECB plan was unveiled.
European officials also said they did not expect Spain to
seek an assistance programme before a regional election in the
Galicia region on Oct. 21. Paymaster Germany said on Friday that
Spain did not need a European bailout.
"We've had some headlines over the weekend that Spain is
close to a bailout, then we've had Spain saying they're not.
Nothing's really certain, so for choice we're heading higher
today," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 39 ticks higher on the day
at 140.39. The trader said the lack of guidance from Spain on
the timing of a future bailout may see Bund futures testing the
upside of their recent 139.5-140.5 range.
DOWNGRADE THREAT
Spanish government bond yields were little
changed on Monday, with investors choosing for now to express
their concerns about the uncertainty in Spain in the more liquid
safe haven German debt market.
A wrong bet on Spanish debt would be more costly as it would
take more time to close a position in the thin Spanish market,
which is dominated by domestic investors.
"It's a volumes problem in Spain, and the outlook is so
binary that you'd rather stay out or stay neutral," another
trader said.
The threat of a possible downgrade of Spain's credit rating
into junk territory later this week by Moody's Investors Service
also hangs over Madrid.
"That could contribute to the slight risk-off mood in the
near term," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at
Rabobank.
"But (sentiment) could change very quickly if they come up
with a budget that includes structural measures because that
would be a sign that they are preparing for a bailout request."
Traders said comments by Germany's deputy Finance Minister
Steffen Kampeter there was discussion going in Europe about
leveraging the euro zone's new permanent ESM bailout had capped
the rise in Bunds before the Ifo release.