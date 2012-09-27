LONDON, Sept 27 German Bund futures briefly erased earlier losses on Thursday after a raft of economic data out of the United States revived worries about the global economy.

The final U.S. gross domestic product data for the second quarter posted a 1.3 percent rise, compared with expectations of 1.7 percent. Jobless claims, however, fell to two month lows last week.

Bund futures were last 1 tick higher at 141.64, having fallen as low as 141.29 earlier in the session.