* Spanish yields end the day lower
* Spain's 2013 budget focuses on spending over revenue
* German Bunds edge lower in after-hour trading
* Borrowing costs, demand fall at Italian auction
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 27 Spanish government bond yields
fell on Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving
the way for the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to ask for
aid and tap European Central Bank support.
Madrid announced a timetable for economic reforms and a
budget based primarily on spending cuts in what many see as an
effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international
bailout.
The market was closing as the Spanish budget details started
being released. German Bunds fell in illiquid after-hour trading
as the details emerged.
"I think the interesting point is that the balance of the
budget is actually in spending reduction and not so much in tax
cuts... For me, it means that it's (impact) on the economy
is less immediate, it's going to be more long-term," said
Alessandro Tentori, strategist at Citigroup.
Tentori said it seemed like no one in the market wanted to
be short or have selling positions in Spanish bonds in
anticipation of potential ECB bond-buying which would likely be
triggered if it asked for aid.
"Nobody wants to go short into that because they think it's
going to happen rather soon, or sooner rather than later... It's
a bit difficult to read into any impact from the budget just
because of this huge positioning in the market."
Spanish 10-year yields were 11 basis points
lower at 5.97 percent, little changed from 5.96 percent before
the press conference on the budget began. Borrowing costs fell
before the announcement as traders closed out of any lingering
bets on a further sell-off.
Two-year yields were 2 basis points lower on
the day at 3.26 percent.
German Bund futures saw a settlement close of
141.57, six ticks lower on the day. It fell further in
after-hour trading as Spain's government announced the budget to
141.43.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is inching closer to asking the
EU and ECB for more support but he has been resisting pressure
to do so swiftly.
Spain fears losing fiscal sovereignty, while regional
elections loom at a time when many Spaniards are tired of
growth-stifling austerity.
"Spain is going through a perfect storm of economic and
political problems," said Ricardo Barbieri, a strategist at
Mizuho.
Pressure on Madrid may also come from a Moody's rating
review, which is expected by the end of the month - or the end
of this week and could see Spain losing its investment grade
status.
FEELING SPAIN'S PAIN
A sale of Italian debt was mixed, with funding costs falling
but appetite also down.
Italy's five-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest since
May 2011 and 10-year yields also fell at a sale of 6.65 billion
euros worth of debt.
While a drop in yields was expected given where secondary
market prices were before the sale, the falling demand was taken
as a sign that the Spanish problems are affecting Italy as well.
The bids for the five-year bond were 1.38 times the amount
on offer, down from 1.46 at a sale on Aug. 30. For the 10-year
bond, the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.33, compared with 1.42 a
month ago.
"Given there was a reasonable concession made ahead of the
auction, above all yesterday and (this) morning, it's gone
fine," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.
"The issue for the time being is not Italy, the issue is
Spain, but they will be pleased they managed to get this one
away. Each one of these auctions is a challenge every time it
comes along."
In the secondary market, 10-year Italian yields
were 8.7 bps lower at 5.12 percent, while
five-year yields were 6.3 bps lower at 4.07
percent.
Some analysts say once Spain asks for a bailout the
spotlight could fall back on Italy.
With the crisis still unresolved, any temptation to sell
lower-rated debt may be focused on the Italian market because
traders would be reluctant to sell Spanish bonds which have the
ECB as a backstop, they say. The result may be that the premium
investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish debt over their Italian
counterparts falls to zero from 84 bps currently.