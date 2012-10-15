BRIEF-Intrinsic4D says Jorey Chernett has resigned as director and CEO
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
LONDON Oct 15 German Bund futures inched higher on Monday, gaining some support from a renewed focus on weak global growth but with most investors on hold awaiting news on Spain's progress towards a bailout.
The Bund future rose 7 ticks to 141.77, but was seen unlikely to break out of its recent trading range between 141 and 142 until policymakers shed more light on the outlook for struggling euro zone state Spain.
"We're waiting for news and we don't seem to be any closer to anything concrete, therefore people are being put off from trading," a trader said.
A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lFLAb1) Further company coverage:
* Spire Inc - intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: