LONDON Oct 15 German Bund futures fell on Monday after getting close to the top of their recent range earlier in the session, with trading expected to remain rangebound as markets focused on Spain's progress towards a bailout.

"The Bund is being bought toward 141 and sold again when we get close to 142. The weekly range is extremely small historically... people are waiting to see what emerges with Spain," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 20 ticks lower on the day at 141.50, having risen as high as 141.83 earlier in the session.