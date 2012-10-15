BRIEF-Intrinsic4D says Jorey Chernett has resigned as director and CEO
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
LONDON Oct 15 German Bund futures fell on Monday after getting close to the top of their recent range earlier in the session, with trading expected to remain rangebound as markets focused on Spain's progress towards a bailout.
"The Bund is being bought toward 141 and sold again when we get close to 142. The weekly range is extremely small historically... people are waiting to see what emerges with Spain," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 20 ticks lower on the day at 141.50, having risen as high as 141.83 earlier in the session.
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lFLAb1) Further company coverage:
* Spire Inc - intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: