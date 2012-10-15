* Softening German stance on Greece sends yields tumbling

By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 15 Greek bond yields fell to their lowest since August 2011 on Monday, accelerating a decline seen since late July as investors scale back bets the country will leave the euro zone.

The yield on Greek bonds maturing in February 2023 fell by over half a percentage point on the day on signs that euro zone policymakers are seeking new ways to cut Greece's towering debt.

Yields have now dropped below levels seen just after a restructuring of the country's debt in March and may grind lower on speculation that Athens will secure a new austerity package from its international lenders soon.

Market participants cited a stream of comments in recent weeks from German officials - including Chancellor Angela Merkel - pointing to a softening of Berlin's previously tough stance, which had threatened to push Greece out of the euro zone.

"Merkel has come round to the view that there shouldn't be a Greek exit, and now markets have realised that Merkel has come round, and are anticipating that there won't be a Greek exit in the next few months," said Gabriel Sterne, economist at Exotix, a brokerage house that deals in Greek debt.

"The way I'm portraying it is everyone coming round to the view that the exit bill is too big."

On Saturday, European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen suggested Greece could organise a voluntary buy-back of its bonds to help bring Athens' huge debt under control. A senior euro zone official said buybacks could be financed by the euro zone's bailout funds.

Greece's benchmark 10-year bond yield was 55 basis points lower on the day at 17.51 percent but big moves were not based on large-scale buying. Traders cited little or no pick up in activity in the largely illiquid Greek debt market.

"The level we're trading at is impressive but it has to be confirmed (by volumes). There's interest from fast money accounts. People want to be positioned in case there is a (positive) decision on the third bailout," a trader said.

SPAIN, GERMANY RANGEBOUND

Elsewhere, Spanish and German bond prices were left stuck in narrow ranges while traders waited for signals on Spain's willingness to seek international aid.

A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.

Market participants remain unwilling to make big bets while Madrid publicly resists pressure to seek external help to solve its debt problems, citing improved investor sentiment towards Spanish bonds.

Thanks to the European Central Bank's pledge to buy the country's bonds if it requests a bailout, Spanish yields have fallen far below the unsustainable highs of more than 7.5 percent seen in July, allowing it to borrow at more affordable, albeit still high, rates.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 13 basis points on the day to 5.78 percent - moving away from the lower end of the roughly 50 basis point range traded since the ECB confirmed its bond-buying intentions in early September.

There was little scope for them to head lower this week, with traders pushing for cheaper prices to make way for a Spanish bond auction of up to 4.5 billion euros on Thursday. The threat that credit rating agency Moody's will downgrade the country to 'junk' status is also overshadowing the market.

The German Bund future fell 15 ticks to settle at 141.55, but was seen unlikely to break out from between 141 and 142 until policymakers shed more light on the outlook for Spain.

"The Bund is being bought toward 141 and sold again when we get close to 142," a trader said.

"People aren't willing to go risk-off because the bond-buying plan is in the background and they're not willing to go risk on because Spain hasn't applied for the bailout yet."