LONDON Oct 16 Bund futures opened slightly
lower on Tuesday, as better-than-expected U.S. corporate results
and retail sales data and talk about Spain being close to a
bailout improved appetite for riskier assets.
Uncertainty over the timing of a Spanish bailout remained
high, however, and the December futures contract was not
expected to break this month's range of roughly 141.00-142.00 in
the near term. A rescue package would pave the way for European
Central Bank purchases of Spanish government bonds.
At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 17 ticks lower at
141.38. European shares were expected to open higher.
Some of the focus is also on Greece, where 10-year bond
yields fell to their lowest since Aug. 2011 on
Monday as speculation grows that Athens will secure new cash
from its international lenders soon.
"There's more talk about Spain being close to a bailout,
there's more speculation on Greece," one trader said. "But in
terms of activity it's been calm for quite a few days and I
don't see why that's going to change."
A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to
euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid
programme were advancing.