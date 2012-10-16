* Bunds fall as U.S. earnings, data boost risk appetite
* Speculation on Spanish, Greek bailouts goes on
* Spanish, Greek bond yields stable
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 16 German government bonds fell on
Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. data and corporate earnings
along with talk Spain may be close to a bailout and of Greece
receiving more aid increased appetite for riskier assets.
Spanish and Italian debt prices were slightly stronger. The
moves were not expected to extend beyond recent ranges, though,
with uncertainty over Spain and Greece still high.
"We've been in a risk-positive mood. We've had positive data
... yesterday out of the U.S. on retail sales, positive earnings
results from (U.S. bank) Citigroup, reduced concerns of a Greek
exit," Rabobank senior fixed income strategist Richard McGuire
said.
"But the moves have been limited because there is still so
much uncertainty. We have yet to see any indication that Spain
is ready and willing to request a bailout. I don't think they
are ready at this stage. Market pressure is key."
A Spanish aid request would activate European Central Bank
bond purchases. The bond-buying programme is seen as a
significant step towards easing the debt problems of the euro
zone's weaker member states.
McGuire also said a recent improvement in U.S. data, such as
Monday's September retail sales, was "by no
means definitive" in terms of signalling a sustainable
improvement in the global outlook.
Bund futures were 19 ticks lower at 141.36,
comfortably within this month's range of roughly 141-142. Cash
10-year German yields rose 1.8 basis points to
1.491 percent.
Traders said the ranges were likely to hold until more
clarity emerged on Spain and Greece.
A Spanish bailout request could come next month, according
to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential
aid programme were advancing.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday he was
confident he could conclude talks with the troika of
international lenders soon and secure the next aid tranche
needed to keep the country afloat and in the euro zone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out on Monday letting
Greece default on its debt, echoing comments made by Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble over the weekend.
"There's more talk about Spain being close to a bailout,
there's more speculation on Greece," one trader said. "But in
terms of activity it's been calm for quite a few days and I
don't see why that's going to change."
Greek 10-year yields fell 1.7 bps to 17.50
percent, having dropped as low as 17.388 percent on Monday,
levels last seen before the country's debt restructuring in
March.