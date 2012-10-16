* Bunds fall as U.S. earnings, data boost risk appetite
* Speculation on Spanish, Greek bailouts goes on
* Belgian, French bonds benefit from carry trades
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 16 German government bonds fell on
Tuesday as better-than-expected data and corporate earnings
along with talk Spain may be close to seeking a bailout and of
Greece receiving more aid increased appetite for riskier assets.
Spanish and Italian debt prices rose slightly but the moves
were not expected to extend beyond recent ranges, with
uncertainty over Spain and Greece still high.
Bund futures fell 23 ticks to 141.32, while cash
German 10-year yields rose 2.2 basis points to
1.495 percent.
"We've been in a risk-positive mood," Rabobank senior fixed
income strategist Richard McGuire said.
"But the moves have been limited because there is still so
much uncertainty. We have yet to see any indication that Spain
is ready and willing to request a bailout. I don't think they
are ready at this stage. Market pressure is key."
Data showed on Tuesday the German ZEW sentiment indicator
improved more than expected in October, while in
the United States on Monday September retail sales data and the
earnings of banking giant Citigroup beat forecasts.
Recent comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her
finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, suggested their stance on
Greece has softened. Greek 10-year bond yields
fell to their lowest since Aug. 2011 at 17.388
percent on Monday and kept close to that level on Tuesday.
Some euro zone officials said a Spanish bailout request,
which would activate European Central Bank buying of the
country's bonds, may come next month.
Despite all the positive signals, analysts said bond markets
were likely to remain rangebound until more clarity emerged on
Spain and Greece.
"There still remains quite a lot of scepticism out there
with regards to Spain and the crisis in general," Commerzbank
rate strategist Michael Leister said. "Demand for safety remains
fairly strong and investors are still comfortable owning Bunds
rather than going down the credit curves."
Leister said the roughly 140.00-142.00 range Bund futures
have established over the past three weeks was "set in
stone" for the near term.
FRANCE, BELGIUM
While German and peripheral bonds look stuck in recent
ranges, French and Belgian bonds are quietly advancing towards
their best levels.
Daily moves in the French and Belgian bonds in the past
weeks have been small but usually in the same direction.
Ten-year Belgian bond yields hit a record low
of 2.330 percent on Tuesday, after falling to 2.331 percent on
Monday. French 10-year yields were last stable at
2.04 percent, having gradually fallen by some 25 basis points
over the past month.
Analysts say those bonds are firming due to the re-emergence
of carry trades -- transactions in which an investor borrows
money at low rates to invest in assets that offer higher rates.
Those trades grow in popularity in periods of low volatility
or general appetite for risk as investors can expect the
interest rate differential between the two assets to change
little or at least remain positive.
So-called "semi-core", French and Belgian bonds are in
between the safest and the riskiest euro zone government debt,
meaning they are less sensitive to sudden shifts in risk
appetite.
"Low volatility and the ECB's zero (deposit facility) rate
policy favours carry trades and this is mainly benefiting
countries like France and Belgium," Commerzbank's Leister said.