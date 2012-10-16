* Bunds fall on data, Spain speculation

* Talk Spain is closer to bailout, Spanish yields flat

* Belgian, French yields near record lows

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 16 German government bonds fell on Tuesday as better-than-expected data and talk Spain may be close to seeking a bailout increased appetite for riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven ones.

German Bund futures fell 78 ticks to 140.84, while German 10-year bond yields rose 7 basis points to 1.54 percent. Traders said Bund losses were reinforced by a media report that Germany was open to a precautionary line of credit for Spain, which was later denied.

Spanish yields were little changed, with the 10-year at 5.81 percent and analysts expect them to remain rangebound for as long as uncertainty persists over when Spain will seek financial aid. Spain is due to sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds at an auction on Thursday..

"Whenever there is ... speculation that a programme may be activated, there are people selling the Bund because they think there will be dilution of German credit," Alessandro Tentori, strategist at Citigroup, said.

"We have been in ... a range for a long time so people of course have been waiting for a trigger to go lower or higher."

Data showed on Tuesday the German ZEW sentiment indicator improved more than expected in October, while in the United States September retail sales data and the earnings of banking giant Citigroup beat forecasts on Monday.

Recent comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, suggested their stance on Greece has softened. Greek 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since August 2011 at 17.388 percent on Monday and kept close to that level on Tuesday despite trading higher on the day.

Some euro zone officials said a Spanish bailout request, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds, may come next month.

Analysts said bond markets were likely to remain rangebound until more clarity emerges on Spain and Greece.

"There still remains quite a lot of scepticism out there with regards to Spain and the crisis in general," Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister said. "Demand for safety remains fairly strong and investors are still comfortable owning Bunds rather than going down the credit curves."

Leister said the roughly 140.00-142.00 range Bund futures have established over the past three weeks was "set in stone" for the near term.

FRANCE, BELGIUM

Belgian and French government bonds also came under pressure, in line with their German counterparts, but yields remained close to historical lows.

Ten-year Belgian bond yields were up 4.4 basis points at 2.38 percent but not far from a record low hit earlier at 2.330 percent.

French 10-year yields rose 5.5 bps to 2.09 percent, but saw a session low of 2.037 percent - within sight of a record low of 2.011 percent.

So-called "semi-core" French and Belgian bonds are in between the safest and the riskiest euro zone government debt, meaning they are less sensitive to sudden shifts in risk appetite.

"Low volatility and the ECB's zero (deposit facility) rate policy favours carry trades and this is mainly benefiting countries like France and Belgium," Commerzbank's Leister said.