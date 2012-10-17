* Spanish borrowing costs at lowest since early April

* Bunds fall to three-week low as Moody's decision weighs

* Pick-up in two-year German yield lures investors at sale

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 17 Spanish government bond yields fell to their lowest since early April on Wednesday after Moody's affirmed Spain's investment grade rating, removing an immediate threat to the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.

The affirmation on Tuesday of Spain's Baa3 credit rating eased widespread concern it would be cut to "junk", which would have left its bonds vulnerable to forced selling as they were pushed out of benchmark indices.

Even though Moody's kept a negative outlook, the move was likely to boost demand at a sale of up to 4.5 billion euros of three-, four- and 10-year Spanish debt on Thursday. A strong result could fuel further gains for the bonds, analysts say.

"(Spanish bonds) are going to continue to do well," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

"We have the litmus test tomorrow with the Spanish auction, but that shouldn't be a big problem," he said, adding that upcoming bond repayments by Madrid should keep the momentum going even if they were only partly reinvested in Spanish debt.

Spanish 10-year yields fell 32 basis points on the day to 5.50 percent, a level last seen early in April. The spread over benchmark German Bunds fell below 400 basis points for the first time in more than six months.

While the Moody's announcement increased investor appetite for riskier assets, it could not damp demand for safe-haven German two-year debt at an auction on Wednesday.

Analysts said a recent rise in yields out of negative territory and uncertainty about the timing of an expected Spanish request for a bailout -- a move that would allow the European Central Bank to buy Spanish debt -- supported demand.

"One of the key reasons why the auction was so well covered was the spike (higher) in yields clearly in positive territory," Michael Leister, senior fixed income strategist at Commerzbank, said.

"It apparently is enough these days for investors to buy into it. It confirms the notion that for the time being investors are still willing to park their money in a safe account and wait and see what the next weeks bring."

Italian bonds rose with Spanish ones, with 10-year yields hitting their lowest since March at 4.771 percent.

Bank of Italy data showed international investors tentatively bought Italian bonds again in June after dumping them since the middle of last year.

Despite the demand for short-dated German bonds at auction, the safe-haven debt fell as investors sought riskier assets, including stocks.

German Bund futures fell below 140.00 for the first time in three week and settled over a point lower at 139.75. Cash 10-year yields rose 9 bps to 1.637 percent.

Analysts did not see the recent sell-off as the beginning of a bear trend for the Bund as major economies remain sluggish and interest rate policies accommodative, while uncertainty over the debt crisis persists.

"I would not be too negative on the Bund," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said. "We are still in the same longer-term pattern where bond yields will stay rather low, so we might move up in yield terms maybe to 1.70 to 1.80 (percent) but not much more."