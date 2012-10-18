* Spanish yields near recent lows before auction
* Spain to sell up to 4.5 bln euros of bonds
* Bund sell-off pauses, but ongoing pressure seen
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 18 Spanish government bond yields
held near recent lows on Thursday with relief the country had
avoided a credit rating cut and expectation it would seek
financial aid set to support a bond auction.
Spain's borrowing costs were expected to fall at the sale of
up to 4.5 billion euros of 2015, 2016 and 2022 bonds. Demand for
the 10-year paper is seen as an important indicator of investor
confidence as the longer-dated debt is outside the scope of any
European Central Bank bond-buying plans
Sentiment towards Spain has brightened this week after
Moody's affirmed the country's investment grade credit rating
and with Madrid expected to ask for aid soon.
An aid request would clear the way for the ECB to buy
Spain's bonds, a move that should prevent yields heading back
towards unsustainable levels.
Ten-year yields exceeded 7.6 percent in late
July. On Thursday, they were slightly higher on the day at 5.50
percent, having hit their lowest in over six months on
Wednesday. The spread over German Bunds stood at 388 basis
points after falling below 400 bps for the first time since
April on Wednesday
"There's been some buying of Spain, some covering of short
positions and decent (cash) flow into the periphery so the money
is behind the ECB at this point and if they come in aggressively
and are successful then there's certainly more room for spreads
to converge," said ING's head of investment grade strategy
Padhraic Garvey.
European Union leaders meeting in Brussels were set to focus
on plans for a banking union, with discussions about Spain, and
even Greece, on the sidelines, reviving concerns about
complacency in tacking the three-year old debt crisis
.
But with the prospect of an aid package and ECB bond buying,
Thursday's Spanish auction was expected to go smoothly.
"Today's supply from Spain, if well received, could indeed
trigger another leg lower for Bunds," Credit Agricole rate
strategists said in a note.
"We see good stamina in the most recent bout of periphery
optimism and suspect that this could mean markets now enter
Spanish auctions more expectant of finding decent demand."
France was due to sell up to 8 billion euros of
shorter-dated debt and 2.5 billion euros of inflation-linked
bonds.
German Bund futures were 5 ticks higher at 139.79,
reversing early losses after two days of falling prices.
"(Interest) rates aren't going up so it's questionable how
far Bunds can sell off," a trader said.
"But you're looking at the carry trade into year end and
even though some of those semi-core spreads over Bunds are
looking a bit compressed, it's hard to fight it just now," he
said, referring to market players selling lower-yielding bonds
and buying higher-yielding bonds.
The French 10-year yield spread over Bunds, for example, has
fallen to just 50 bps, its lowest since July 2011, while the
equivalent Dutch spread at 23 bps is the lowest since March
2011.
German 10-year yields dipped half a basis
point to 1.63 percent, still near the 1.70 percent top of the
recent trading range after rising a total of around 15 bps on
Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We wouldn't expect the recent move to be reversed to a
significant extent, the path of least resistance for now is to
higher yields," Garvey said.
"It's a positive tone out there from a spread perspective
and that hasn't been reflected fully in Bunds yet."