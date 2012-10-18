* Spanish yields fall to six month low after debt sale
* Solid demand for 10-year underlines improving sentiment
* Bunds remain supported by caution over Spain and growth
By William James
LONDON, Oct 18 Spanish bond yields fell to a six
and a half month low on Thursday after a successful debt sale
that reflected improving investor appetite towards the country
following Moody's decision not to cut its credit rating to junk.
The highlight of the 4.6 billion euro Spanish auction was
strong demand for a 10-year bond, which allowed the country to
issue a bigger amount of long-term debt than at recent sales,
and at the lowest cost since January.
Selling long-maturity bonds at this point is a success for
Spain, whose deep recession and high borrowing costs have pushed
the country to the brink of a needing a bailout and limited
Madrid to mostly short-term issuance in recent months.
The 10-year debt would not be eligible for purchase by the
European Central Bank under its new bond-buying scheme, outlined
last month, which will focus on bonds of three years and less.
"For now the market is willing to give it another go," said
Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.
After the auction, Spanish 10-year yields fell
11 basis points to 5.39 percent, extending a 30 bps rally seen
on Wednesday and taking rates to their lowest since early April.
Despite improving conditions, a Spanish bailout is still
seen as inevitable and was cited this week by Moody's, along
with the ECB bond-buying it would trigger, as a key reason for
its decision to preserve Spain's investment-grade credit rating.
The tentative return of the international investors who
boycotted Spanish debt for much of the year has been a driving
factor behind the rally, but it remains based on the expectation
of a bailout unlocking the support of the ECB.
"For bonds to continue rallying we would need to have firm
signals that we are getting close to an aid solution... moving
closer to the point where the ECB is active in the market," said
Nordea chief analyst Niels From.
Those signals were unlikely to come from a meeting of
European Union leaders over the next two days where discussion
on Spain had been relegated to the sidelines and the focus was
more on the formation of a Europe-wide banking union.
That kept some investors cautious of abandoning safe-haven
German Bunds, where futures contracts settled 7 ticks
higher on the day at 139.82 after a choppy session.
"I still prefer buying the dips, we had a bit of a selloff
after Spain but I don't think anything's fundamentally changed.
The market is trading like it wants to get back up to 140.50," a
trader said.
German 10-year bond yields, currently at 1.63
percent, were seen at 1.75 percent by year end by Nordea's From,
who added that a selloff related to Spanish aid would be limited
by the euro zone's fundamental economic problems.
Demand was also strong at auction for French debt, which
benefits from sitting in the group of highly-rated 'core' euro
zone countries but offering higher yields than German bonds.
France sold 8 billion euros of fixed-coupon bonds and 2
billion euros of a new inflation-linked issue, in auctions that
attracted well-above average demand and came at mostly lower
borrowing costs.