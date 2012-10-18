* Spanish yields fall to six month low after debt sale

* Solid demand for 10-year underlines improving sentiment

* Bunds remain supported by caution over Spain and growth

By William James

LONDON, Oct 18 Spanish bond yields fell to a six and a half month low on Thursday after a successful debt sale that reflected improving investor appetite towards the country following Moody's decision not to cut its credit rating to junk.

The highlight of the 4.6 billion euro Spanish auction was strong demand for a 10-year bond, which allowed the country to issue a bigger amount of long-term debt than at recent sales, and at the lowest cost since January.

Selling long-maturity bonds at this point is a success for Spain, whose deep recession and high borrowing costs have pushed the country to the brink of a needing a bailout and limited Madrid to mostly short-term issuance in recent months.

The 10-year debt would not be eligible for purchase by the European Central Bank under its new bond-buying scheme, outlined last month, which will focus on bonds of three years and less.

"For now the market is willing to give it another go," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.

After the auction, Spanish 10-year yields fell 11 basis points to 5.39 percent, extending a 30 bps rally seen on Wednesday and taking rates to their lowest since early April.

Despite improving conditions, a Spanish bailout is still seen as inevitable and was cited this week by Moody's, along with the ECB bond-buying it would trigger, as a key reason for its decision to preserve Spain's investment-grade credit rating.

The tentative return of the international investors who boycotted Spanish debt for much of the year has been a driving factor behind the rally, but it remains based on the expectation of a bailout unlocking the support of the ECB.

"For bonds to continue rallying we would need to have firm signals that we are getting close to an aid solution... moving closer to the point where the ECB is active in the market," said Nordea chief analyst Niels From.

Those signals were unlikely to come from a meeting of European Union leaders over the next two days where discussion on Spain had been relegated to the sidelines and the focus was more on the formation of a Europe-wide banking union.

That kept some investors cautious of abandoning safe-haven German Bunds, where futures contracts settled 7 ticks higher on the day at 139.82 after a choppy session.

"I still prefer buying the dips, we had a bit of a selloff after Spain but I don't think anything's fundamentally changed. The market is trading like it wants to get back up to 140.50," a trader said.

German 10-year bond yields, currently at 1.63 percent, were seen at 1.75 percent by year end by Nordea's From, who added that a selloff related to Spanish aid would be limited by the euro zone's fundamental economic problems.

Demand was also strong at auction for French debt, which benefits from sitting in the group of highly-rated 'core' euro zone countries but offering higher yields than German bonds.

France sold 8 billion euros of fixed-coupon bonds and 2 billion euros of a new inflation-linked issue, in auctions that attracted well-above average demand and came at mostly lower borrowing costs.