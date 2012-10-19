* Italy breaks record with BTP Italia sale

* EU leaders agree on single banking supervisor

* Doubts about bank rescues remain

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 19 Italian and Spanish yields stabilised at multi-month lows on Friday after a record-breaking retail bond sale in Rome added to relief over Madrid's surprise retention of its investment-grade credit rating this week.

Italy said it will reduce the amount of debt it issues in the rest of the year after selling 18 billion euros of four-year BTP Italia bonds, the most ever raised in a single debt offering on European markets.

The inflation-linked bond sale, which ran from Monday to Thursday, almost entirely covers Italy's additional funding needs for this year.

Analysts said the news was supportive for Italian bonds and peripheral euro zone debt markets but its effect could soon peter out after Germany rejected using the region's new rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks for next year.

Spanish yields came off the day's lows as Germany's stance dashed Spanish hopes of soon removing the cost of propping up these banks from its strained national debt.

"At the moment all the good news is baked into the price," Investec strategist Brian Barry said. "Beyond that we need confirmation by European leaders that there remains a commitment to break the negative feedback loop between banks and sovereigns by removing costs related to recapitalising banks from sovereign balance sheets."

"There are still question marks around that and until we get confirmation I'm not sure we're gong to see another ratchet tighter in peripheral bond yields."

Spanish 10-year yields were little changed on the day at 5.37 percent, having slid to 5.297 percent earlier in the session, their lowest since early April.

Benchmark Spanish yields have fallen about half a point in the past three sessions after Moody's Investors Service decided not to cut its ratings to "junk" and a Thursday bond auction received strong demand.

Italian 10-year yields fell as low as 4.71 percent, their lowest in more than seven months before settling flat on the day at 4.78 percent.

RBC rate strategist Peter Schaffrik said he favoured Spanish bonds over their Italian equivalents, especially in shorter-dated maturities which he said had more room to fall once Madrid eventually requests a bailout that would active European Central Bank buying of its debt.

"There's quite a bit of juice in these bonds. I look at yields falling close to 2 percent in 2-year (Spanish bonds). That's a bit of way...I want to be long and I've been recommending being long and I don't see what should change this," he said.

He added that Spanish aid request could come at the end of October or early November as waiting until early next year could be a risky strategy for the recession-hit country as it faces a potential funding hump.

"If nothing has been agreed by the end of the year then next year will be tricky and I don't think anyone would want to risk that particularly now that we've made significant progress and the market seems to have calmed down significantly," he said.

The disagreements over how soon the ESM rescue fund could take over ailing banks' recapitalisation costs as well as the scant details of a Spanish aid request propped up safe-haven German bonds.

Bund futures rose 29 ticks to settle at 140.11, pulling back from one-month lows of 139.45 hit on Thursday while German 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower at 1.60 percent.