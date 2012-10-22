* Spain's Rajoy secures backing in Galicia
* Doubts about bank rescues weigh on sentiment
* Timing of any Spanish bailout still uncertain
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 22 Spanish bonds held steady on
Monday after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy secured backing for
his austerity drive in his home region of Galicia, removing a
potential obstacle to him asking for a bailout.
Concern about the extent of any European support for Spanish
banks and uncertainty about the timing of an aid request limited
the market impact of the election result.
The election result was "slightly positive for Spanish
bonds, because it will give (Rajoy) more leeway to ask for a
bailout," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
"If he had lost Galicia, he would have had more difficulties
to sell such a move to his party and the population."
Lammens said Germany's refusal to allow the euro zone rescue
fund to take over liability from member states such as Spain for
past bank rescues was negative for Spanish debt, but added
negotiations could alter Berlin's stance going forward.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 2.4 basis
points higher on the day at 5.41 percent, having fallen around
half a point last week after the country retained its investment
grade rating. Two-year yields rose 4.3 bps to 2.85
percent.
The focus remained on the timing of a Spanish bailout, a
move that would allow the European Central Bank to start buying
Spain's bonds. Rajoy said on Friday after a Brussels summit that
he had still not decided whether to seek aid or not.
"(The market is still wary) of the risk that Spain will not
ask for support soon and that we see a rewidening in spreads in
Spain ... so any (fall) in Spanish yields can easily come back,"
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
Another regional election is scheduled in Catalonia on Nov.
25.
German 10-year bond yields were stable at 1.60
percent. Giansanti expects investors to show more interest in
buying around this level, saying uncertainty over Spain and
expectations the ECB will keep rates low for a long time should
result in a long-term 1.40-1.60 percent range for Bund yields.
Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 140.19, having
risen as high as 140.30 earlier.
KBC's Lammens recommended investors sell Bunds on any
pullback towards 140.70, the neckline of a double-top formation
-- a chart pattern that technical analysts say could signal a
future price fall.
"The central bank has decided on very far-reaching measures
and that should provide a backstop and keep a 'risk on'
sentiment," Lammens said.