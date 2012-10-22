Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
LONDON Oct 22 German Bund futures reversed their earlier gains on Monday after European Central Bank's Joerg Asmussen said the bank would do everything possible to show the euro was irreversible.
"Asmussen's comments are weighing a bit on the Bunds. Also above 140.00 Bunds find decent support ... if we can break that we might be heading towards 139.50, but we're trading very tight ranges at the moment," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower at 139.96, having traded as high as 140.30 earlier in the session.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 27 The German government declined to comment on Monday on the London Stock Exchange all but ending a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European antitrust demand.
* Budapest stocks rebound after sharp fall from record high * CEE equities mostly tread water as data-heavy week starts * Crown touches 12-day high in 12-month forward implied rate By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungarian stocks rebounded on Monday after two days of retreat from record highs for Budapest's main stock index, in the first session of a week loaded with economic data releases. Stocks in most of the European Union's emerging markets traded flat a