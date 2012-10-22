LONDON Oct 22 German Bund futures reversed their earlier gains on Monday after European Central Bank's Joerg Asmussen said the bank would do everything possible to show the euro was irreversible.

"Asmussen's comments are weighing a bit on the Bunds. Also above 140.00 Bunds find decent support ... if we can break that we might be heading towards 139.50, but we're trading very tight ranges at the moment," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower at 139.96, having traded as high as 140.30 earlier in the session.