BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
LONDON Oct 23 German Bund futures edged higher at the open on Tuesday after Moody's Investor Service cut the credit ratings of five of Spain's regions, including economically important Catalunya.
Spanish government bond yields were also likely to drift higher with investor uncertainty over when Spain will request aid that would activate European Central Bank support for its bonds remaining high.
"Moody's cut Catalunya amongst other Spanish regions so there's a bit of bad news out there and we're seeing a bit of a bid for Bunds," a trader said.
The December Bund future was last six ticks up at 139.93 compared with 139.87 at Monday's settlement.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.