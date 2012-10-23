LONDON Oct 23 German Bund futures extended a rise on Tuesday as appetite for safe-haven assets, fueled by a Moody's downgrade of the ratings of five Spanish regions, prompted the contract to break through key technical levels.

German Bund futures were last up 33 ticks on the day at 140.20.

"Stops got triggered at the 140.00 level but there isn't (much) going on," one trader said. "The Spanish story is still there. People are just trading technicals for now. We now look to target 140.50."