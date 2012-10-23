* Catalonia among five Spanish regions whose ratings cut

* Spanish yields to drift higher in absence of aid request

* Bund futures rebound after last week's losses

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 23 Spanish government bond prices fell on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded five of the country's regions, with appetite for high-yielding assets also taking a hit from weaker than expected corporate earnings.

Comments by European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch that the bank's new bond-buying programme was subject to "risk management" and was limited in time also reminded markets many aspects of the programme are unclear.

The activation of ECB debt purchases is seen as a powerful tool to ease the impact the euro zone crisis has had on countries such as Spain, but Madrid has to ask for a bailout first - a move it is currently hesitating to make.

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were last 13 basis points higher on the day at 5.643 percent, pulling further away from six-month lows of 5.297 percent hit last week after Moody's surprisingly decided not to downgrade the Spanish sovereign below investment grade.

"We had the downgrade of the Spanish regions ... then we had the comments from Mersch playing down the levels of bonds the ECB may buy and finally we have stocks trading very poorly on earnings reports," one trader said.

"Generally I think the market got too long last week, the sell-off this week is quite sizeable."

U.S. stocks slid by more than 1 percent on Tuesday and a top index of European shares hit 1-1/2 month lows.

Moody's cut the regions by one or two notches, citing their limited cash reserves and forthcoming bond repayments.

They included the northern region of Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain's economic output but is all but shut out of international markets, forcing it to request a state lifeline of just over 5 billion euros.

Comunidad de Madrid has delayed the reopening of its 4.688 percent March 2020 bond, citing a comfortable liquidity position, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The tap had been expected on Tuesday.

Traders and strategists expect Spanish yields to drift higher in coming days but ruled out a sharp sell-off in the debt given the prospect of eventual ECB intervention.

"Recent comments indicated that Prime Minister Rajoy has no real urgency to request a bailout and that has taken some steam off the rally and the downgrade of the regions is adding to the negative newsflow," Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said.

"The market is realising that the momentum we had ... last week will most likely not be followed up by a quick aid request by Spain and that's prompting some profit-taking. We don't expect a sharp correction but a bit of a pullback."

Two-year yields popped back above the 3 percent mark they broke for the first time in over a month last week.

BUND AUCTION

The turn in sentiment in peripheral debt quelled any concerns that some analysts had last week about whether the German 10-year Bund auction on Wednesday is going to find sufficient demand to cover the amount on offer.

Safe-haven German Bunds last yielded 1.572 percent, 5 basis points lower on the day. Bund futures rise 54 ticks to 140.41.

"The bond seems to provide decent value compared with its neighbours on the curve and our house view is quite bearish on Europe so we think this is a good entry level for the Bunds," said Artis Frankovics, a strategist at Nomura.

"We feel the crisis is far from being fixed and Spain is still trying to delay its application for an aid programme."