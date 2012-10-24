* Bunds rally after downbeat Ifo, euro zone PMIs
* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 10-yr bonds, demand good
* Spanish yields rise on aid request timing doubts
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 24 German government bonds rose on
Wednesday as data showed the economic downturn in the euro zone
appeared to be deepening, with souring risk appetite spurring
demand at a 10-year Bund auction.
Businesses in the region suffered their worst month in
October since the bloc emerged from its last recession more than
three years ago, surveys showed, while Germany's
Ifo economic research Institute said the country's business
climate worsened in October.
Bund futures reversed their early losses after the data in a
cautious market.
Sentiment towards the region's peripheral issuers
deteriorated on Tuesday after Moody's cut the credit ratings of
five Spanish regions, pushing bond yields higher, with questions
remaining over when Madrid would ask for a bailout.
"Now the Galician elections are out of the way, it's
possible the markets may react to the ongoing uncertainty as to
when Spain may ask for a bailout," said Rabobank rate strategist
Richard McGuire.
"The path of least resistance then may be for higher Spanish
yields and risk-off to remain in the ascendancy."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had not been expected
to ask for aid - something that would clear the way for the
European Central Bank to buy the country's bonds - before the
elections in his home region last weekend, which his party won.
Spanish bond yields had drifted lower and safe-haven German
Bunds sold off, with the market seemingly prepared to wait for
Rajoy to make his move.
But Spain's 10-year yields have risen around
25 basis points this week and were last one basis points up on
the day at 5.65 percent.
"The Spanish situation is just getting annoying now," one
trader said.
"If Rajoy backs away from a bailout, then the market will
push yields higher but with the (ECB bond buying programme) in
place it makes it very hard to trade to the short side at the
front end of the curve," a second trader said, referring to
placing bets shorter-dated bonds would fall in price.
The first trader said there had been some profit taking by
domestic banks in both Spain and Italy's shorter-dated bonds
after some yields touched multi-month lows last week.
"But some of the big funds are still buying so they're not
down and out yet, and we increasingly feel it's increasingly
different case in Spain and Italy," he said.
BUNDS IN DEMAND
The shift in sentiment boosted demand for German safe-haven
paper with the higher yields now on offer helping the sale of
3.3 billion euros of September 2022 bonds.
The result contrasted with the last two 10-year auctions in
September which failed to attract enough bids to cover the
amount on offer.
"It's a good auction...and was helped by the risk-off
sentiment over the last few days," said Nomura rate strategist
Artis Frankovics.
December Bund futures hit a session high of 140.64
and were last 11 ticks higher at 140.46, having tested an
important technical resistance level.
Technical analysts said they still saw room for further
selling unless the futures contract could rise above the gap
left on price charts at last Wednesday's open. Typically, market
players will try to drive prices to fill these chart gaps.
"Only if prices were to go beyond the price gap that has
recently opened up at 140.59 to 140.63 would potential be
created as far as the July downtrend at 141.79 and the
September/October highs at 141.90-95," technical analysts at
Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen said.
Benchmark 10-year German bond yields were 2
basis points lower at 1.56 percent.