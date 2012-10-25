LONDON Oct 25 German government bond futures
fell at Thursday's open, hampered by falls in U.S. Treasuries
after the Federal Reserve held course on monetary policy.
But bond markets were mostly at an impasse, limiting moves,
as they waited for a signal on when Spain may ask for financial
aid, something necessary to enable the European Central Bank to
buy its bonds.
Although Spanish bond yields have fallen in recent months
and the country can currently finance itself, it is widely seen
as having little choice but to ultimately seek help and markets
are impatient for clarity.
The head of the Spanish Treasury said on Wednesday that
Spain was ready to start funding itself for 2013, having nearly
completed its targeted debt issuance for this year
.
December Bund futures were 30 ticks lower at
140.17, having failed to hold above technical resistance levels
in the 140.60 area the previous day but analysts did not see the
sell-off running too far.
"The renewed concern over the trajectory of the
euro zone economy coincides with more uncertainty as to when
Spain has another political window to enter a bailout-lite,"
Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.
"We have to concede that Bund bulls may attempt to bring the
10-year yield down to the obviously strong resistance of 1.50
percent."
Gloomy economic data on Wednesday - including the euro
zone's purchasing managers index falling to the lowest level
since June 2009 in October - underscored the fragile situation
in the region.