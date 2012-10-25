* Bunds slip, pulled down by gilts
* Move above 140.65 needed for rally to resume
* Spanish impasse limits moves
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 25 German government bonds slipped
on Thursday, pulled down by falls in UK gilts after data showed
Britain rebounded strongly from recession in the third quarter.
Ten-year gilt yields were around 8 basis
points higher on the day, dragging Bunds and Treasuries in their
wake after the UK posted its strongest GDP growth in five years
.
"Markets were positioned for an upwards surprise but even
so, this was much more than expected," said Nick Stamenkovic,
rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"But the key support level for Bunds is 1.70 percent and
we'd have to see some significant improvement in the U.S. data
today and tomorrow for that to be taken out."
Euro zone bond markets were still mostly at an impasse
however as they waited for a signal on when Spain may ask for
financial aid - an essential step if the European Central Bank
is to buy its bonds.
Although Spanish bond yields have fallen sharply since late
July and ministers insist the country can finance itself, Madrid
is widely seen as having little choice but to ultimately seek
help, and markets are impatient for clarity.
Few expected Spain to ask for a rescue before last weekend's
local elections in Galicia - Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's home
region - but the government also faces elections at the end of
November in economically-important Catalonia, while
shorter-dated funding costs have fallen to affordable levels.
The head of the Spanish Treasury said on Wednesday that
Spain was ready to start funding itself for 2013, having nearly
completed its planned debt issuance for 2012.
Spanish bonds were broadly steady although 10-year yields
were 3 basis points lower at 5.56 percent, having
risen around 20 basis points this week.
"The market is (pricing) that if Spain has a problem there
is a route out for them and that's a good thing," said Padhraic
Garvey, ING's head of investment grade strategy.
He suggested selling Spanish bonds because so many market
players had bought them in recent weeks.
"I don't think we'll get much more money in that trade so
looking at the risk/reward they begin to sell off from here ...
but it's very difficult to trade because it's a very artificial
market and if it does begin to sell off, that could very quickly
be reversed."
December Bund futures were 35 ticks lower at
140.12, having failed to hold above technical resistance levels
in the 140.60 area on Wednesday.
"Bunds haven't seen that much in terms of information and
data so it's trading very technically in a very tight range and
futures are currently testing the 140.00 level," a trader said.
"But they're really being buffeted by gilts and Treasuries
this morning."
Benchmark 10-year German Bund yields were 3.5
basis points higher at 1.60 percent.
Gloomy economic data on Wednesday, including the euro zone's
purchasing managers' index falling to its lowest since June 2009
in October, underscored economic fragility in the region and
offered some support to safe-haven Bunds.
However, technical analyst Clive Lambert at FuturesTechs
said that unless Bund futures rise above 140.63, corresponding
to a gap left on the price chart by a sharply lower open last
Wednesday, the market could target last week's low at 139.45.