LONDON Oct 26 German Bund futures firmed on Friday with European stocks set to open lower on lacklustre corporate earnings, but the December contract was seen sticking to recent tight ranges before U.S. growth numbers later on.

European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday following earnings results from global giants Apple and Amazon.

Data is likely to show U.S. economic growth picked up a bit in the third quarter, with gross domestic product probably expanding at a 1.9 percent annual rate from the second quarter's 1.3 percent rate, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The German Bund future was up 31 ticks on the day at 140.70.

"The current tight range is limited on the upside by 140.71 and the low we have set is at about 139.45," P iet Lammens, strategist at KBC said, referring to last week's low.

"If the GDP would be strong we might test the upside but I think it will not break it because the next move is still for a test of the downside, even the big downside at (around) 138.40," he added referring to the September low.