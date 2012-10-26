* U.S. earnings, French bank downgrades underpin Bunds
* Bunds seen sticking to recent tight ranges
* Spanish yields steady; aid request awaited
* Tentative signs of normalisation but risks linger
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 26 German bond prices rose on Friday
as weak corporate earnings and record high Spanish unemployment
prompted demand for safe-haven assets although a pick-up in U.S.
growth limited gains.
Disappointing earnings from global giants Apple and
Amazon as well as European car maker Renault
and electronics group Ericsson among others soured
demand for riskier equities and benefited fixed income.
Data showed one in four Spanish workers were without a job
in the third quarter of this year, highlighting the problems the
euro zone's fourth largest economy faces as it battles
recession.
Though Spanish yields ended the day steady, the data also
highlights the extent to which a recent improvement in Spanish
debt markets is based on expectations of eventual European
Central Bank bond purchases rather than fundamentals.
Helping demand for safe-haven Bunds, Standard & Poor's cut
the ratings of French banks including BNP Paribas - a
stark reminder of the problems still besetting the euro zone's
second largest economy.
German Bund futures rose 46 ticks on the day to
settle at 140.85. Strategists said they were likely to stay
within the 139.45-141.95 range they have been trading in over
the last few weeks before market-moving U.S. non-farm payrolls
next week and as markets wait for Spain to decide on the aid
request needed to activate European Central Bank bond purchases.
"Risk aversion has risen over the last week driven by
disappointing earnings in the U.S. and poor economic data in
Europe particularly in Spain and investors have switched into
core government bonds," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic.
"Next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls and manufacturing data
is crucial. If we see signs the U.S. economy is holding up well
and evidence that Spain is slowly but surely moving to an
external bailout then perhaps peripheral bonds will stabilise to
the detriment of Bunds."
The U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-forecast 2 percent
annual pace, but this was not considered enough to make much of
a dent in unemployment, leaving in place doubts about the
economy that have supported safe-haven bonds and kept the
Federal Reserve buying Treasuries.
Cash German 10-year yields were last down 5
basis points to 1.53 percent. Borrowing costs over 10 years rose
as far as 1.625 percent in the previous session but market
participants say there tends to be buying above 1.60 percent.
"When we get to bond yields above 1.6 (percent) there is
clearly interest in extending positions in Germany," said
Riccardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho, referring to buying
longer-dated bonds.
HOUSE OF CARDS?
The promise of ECB support, should a country like Spain ask
for aid, has been a key factor keeping sovereign debt of both
triple-A rated and lower-rated issuers in tight ranges.
Investors have been reluctant to make big bets, for fear of
being caught off guard should Spain seek help and trigger ECB
bond-buying.
This prospect has also contributed to tentative signs of
normalisation in sovereign debt markets.
The funding costs of both Spain and Italy have come down
sharply, and data from the European Central Bank on Thursday
showed consumers and firms put money back into Spanish and Greek
banks in September. There are also budding signs that foreign
investors are venturing back to the Spanish sovereign debt
market.
As one trader this week put it, the market is "healing":
"Liquidity is coming back, liquidity meaning the market can
digest larger customer repositioning and flows again," he said.
Spanish 10-year yields ended the day little
changed at 5.60 percent with Italian counterparts slightly
higher at 4.91 percent.
"That we've seen a little bit of improvement is really built
on the assumption ... that there will be an aid request, that
the ECB will start buying bonds and the ESM (euro zone rescue
fund) will start buying bonds in the primary market," Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.
"But it's all in the assumption that will happen and if
there is a risk that it won't happen, then you could easily see
the vicious circle return in the market."