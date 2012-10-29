LONDON Oct 29 German government bonds hit
two-week highs in early trading on Monday as a string of
disappointing corporate earnings late last week weighed on
equity markets and spurred bids for lower-risk assets.
Bunds rallied on Friday after global giants Apple
and Amazon as well as European car maker Renault
and electronics group Ericsson posted
results which fell short of expectations.
Asian shares slipped and European equities were seen opening
lower, giving a lift to Bund futures, which were 32
ticks higher at 141.17.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the jump higher in
Bunds on Friday suggested that the recent rally can continue in
the short-term, although the tone had not yet turned positive
enough to persuade the bank to put bets on that move higher.