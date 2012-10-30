* Italy plans to sell 5-7 billion euros of bonds
* Berlusconi brings Italian politics back in focus
* Bund futures hit 142.00, then retreat
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 30 Italian government bonds held
steady on Tuesday before a debt auction that will test how
worried markets are about intensifying political jitters in
Rome.
Data showing the Spanish economy contracted slightly less
than expected in the third quarter and renewed interest in
selling safe-haven German Bunds at technically important levels
helped stabilise peripheral debt markets after a sell-off on
Monday.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi threatened
at the weekend to withdraw support for Mario Monti's technocrat
government before elections in April. That swung investors'
attention back to Italy as uncertainty over the timing of a
Spanish aid request lingered.
A sale of 5-7 billion euros of new 2017 bonds and re-opened
2022 bonds may see weaker demand due to the perceived rise in
political risk, especially as longer-dated debt is more
sensitive to swings in demand from foreign investors.
However, the recent rise in yields may draw sufficient bids
for the sale to go relatively smoothly.
"Italian auctions usually go through quite well. Maybe after
the recent news they will come weaker than expected, but it
won't be a disaster," said Norbert Wuthe, rate strategist at
Bayerische Landesbank.
"But with elections coming closer it will be more obvious
that reforms have not been implemented ... and the real problem
in Italy is politics. The periphery will suffer again."
Italian 10-year yields were 3 basis points
lower on the day at 4.98 percent, having risen about 25 basis
points in the last two weeks.
The last Italian five-year bond auction saw demand worth
1.38 times the amount offered to investors, below a 1.49 average
for 2012. The bid/cover ratio for a 10-year debt sale in
September was 1.33, compared with a 1.59 average.
Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green said in a note
the worst case scenario was that the Treasury issued the minimum
target, although it was "more than likely" it would sell more.
Wuthe added that if political tensions in Italy intensified,
increasing pressure on the euro zone periphery in general, Spain
may have to ask for a bailout after regional elections in
Catalonia in late November.
Spain remains reluctant to make the move, which is
eagerly-awaited by markets as it will enable the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme, seen as a capping
peripheral yields.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 2.4 bps lower at
5.644 percent. Spain's economy shrank 0.3 percent in
July-September from a quarter earlier, less than the consensus
for a 0.4 percent contraction.
German Bund futures were 7 ticks lower on the day
at 141.63, having earlier risen as high as 142.00, a level at
which traders noted renewed selling interest. Ten-year cash
yields also bounced off a low of 1.45 percent,
which was the 100-day moving average.
The selling pressure on Bunds "was purely technical," one
trader said.
Trading was expected to be thin, with U.S. bond markets
closed on Tuesday due to the massive storm Sandy battering the
U.S. east coast.