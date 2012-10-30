* Demand for Italian bonds improves at auction
* Berlusconi brings Italian politics back in focus
* Bund futures hit 142.00, then retreat
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 30 Italian government bond yields
edged lower on Tuesday as improved demand at a debt auction
showed investors were willing to overlook political jitters for
the near-term.
Data showing the Spanish economy contracted a tad less than
expected in the third quarter and renewed interest in selling
safe-haven German Bunds at technically important levels helped
to stabilise peripheral debt markets after a sell-off on Monday.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi threatened
at the weekend to withdraw support for Mario Monti's technocrat
government before elections in April. That swung investors'
attention back to Italy as uncertainty over the timing of a
Spanish aid request lingered.
Selling pressure did not continue beyond Monday, however,
and Italy managed to sell 7 billion euros of five- and 10-year
bonds on Tuesday, paying its lowest cost to borrow since May
2011.
"Berlusconi is seen as a loose cannon. It shows that the
political picture in Italy is still pretty clouded, but I don't
think it is affecting Mr. Monti's rule for now," RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"It is really the European Central Bank driving sentiment at
the moment and the expectation that it will come in and activate
its bond-buying programme if Spain calls for a sovereign
bailout."
Italian 10-year bond yields were 4 basis
points lower at 4.97 percent, having risen about 25 basis points
in the last two weeks.
ITALIAN POLITICS
While the impact of internal political battles on bond
markets was limited for now, pressure may increase on peripheral
issuers in coming months as elections draw nearer, analysts say.
"With elections coming closer it will be more obvious that
reforms have not been implemented ... and the real problem in
Italy is politics. The periphery will suffer again," said
Norbert Wuthe, rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
He added that if political tensions in Italy intensified,
increasing pressure on the euro zone periphery in general, Spain
may have to ask for a bailout after regional elections in
Catalonia in late November.
Spain remains reluctant to make the move, which is
eagerly-awaited by markets as it will open the way for the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, seen as capping
peripheral yields.
Ten-year Spanish yields were steady at 5.66
percent. Spain's economy shrank 0.3 percent in July-September
from a quarter earlier, less than the consensus for a 0.4
percent contraction.
German Bund futures were 20 ticks lower on the day
at 141.50, having earlier risen as high as 142.00, a level at
which traders noted renewed selling interest. Ten-year cash
yields also bounced off a low of 1.45 percent,
which was the 100-day moving average.
The selling pressure on Bunds "was purely technical", one
trader said.
Trading was expected to be thin, with U.S. bond markets
closed on Tuesday due to the storm Sandy battering the U.S. east
coast.