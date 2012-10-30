* Italian debt prices steady after 7 bln euro bond sale
* Markets recover after wobbling on Berlusconi threat
* Spain yields stable, seen potentially outperforming Italy
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 30 Italy's debt market shook off a
bout of nerves induced by the threat of political upheaval with
a solid bond auction on Tuesday that drew a line under a selloff
seen the previous day.
Data showing the Spanish economy shrank slightly less than
expected in the third quarter and selling of safe-haven German
Bunds at technically important levels also helped to shore up
debt prices across the euro zone's struggling states.
Investors' attention, previously fixed on Spain, had turned
back to Italy after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
threatened at the weekend to withdraw support for Mario Monti's
technocrat government before elections in April. ID:nL5E8LR13F]
However, the selling seen on Monday stopped and Italy issued
7 billion euros of new five- and 10-year bonds at its lowest
cost of borrowing since May 2011.
"Berlusconi is seen as a loose cannon. It shows that the
political picture in Italy is still pretty clouded, but I don't
think it is affecting Mr. Monti's rule for now," RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 1 basis point
lower at 5.00 percent, having risen 10 bps on Monday and about
25 bps in the last two weeks. Five-year yields
dropped 6.5 bps to 3.83 percent.
German Bund futures settled 16 ticks lower at
141.54, having earlier risen to 142.00, a level at which traders
noted renewed selling interest - indicating an aversion to
pushing prices through the technical barrier of a round number.
Traders said activity tailed off throughout the day with
U.S. bond markets closed due to giant storm Sandy which battered
the country's east coast.
ITALIAN POLITICS
While the impact of Italy's internal political battles on
bond markets was limited, pressure may increase on peripheral
issuers in coming months as elections draw nearer, analysts say.
"With elections coming closer it will be more obvious that
reforms have not been implemented ... and the real problem in
Italy is politics. The periphery will suffer again," said
Norbert Wuthe, rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
Nevertheless, 10-year Spanish yields were
steady on the day at 5.66 percent, and may even outperform
Italian bonds despite the Spain's more-perilous debt problems.
Spanish debt is expected to rally sharply if Madrid
activates the bond-buying support of the European Central Bank
by requesting an external aid programme from the euro zone's
rescue funds. While the government continues to resist such a
move, markets still see it as inevitable.
That mean the 68 bps gap between 10-year Italian and Spanish
bond yields could be set to narrow, with Italy expected to
fiercely resist asking for a bailout that would allow the ECB to
buy its bonds as well.
"People are going to be looking at getting those compression
trades on between Spain and Italy now - if you leave it to the
day when the ECB starts buying it'll be such a fast move that
you won't be able to get on it," a trader said.
The spread between the two bond yields has already narrowed
by around 60 bps since the ECB first hinted at its support in
July.