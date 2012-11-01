* Bunds broadly steady as focus shifts to U.S.
* Fallout from Presidential election seen limited in Europe
* Greek yields rise as talks go on
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 1 German government bonds were
broadly steady on Thursday with markets hunkering down for the
last U.S. jobs numbers before a presidential election.
Few developments were expected in the euro zone's three-year
saga of debt and state bailouts, leaving investors to focus on
U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday and what they might mean for
President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney, effectively
tied ahead of Tuesday's polls.
One trader said bond markets were leaning towards an Obama
win which is expected to benefit Treasury prices, although few
players were making large bets ahead of the vote.
"The risk is that Romney wins as markets seem to be
expecting Obama," he said.
"But judging by the flows we're seeing, it doesn't look like
the big hedge funds are getting involved and the real money, the
asset managers, they've hit their targets for the year so
there's not much appetite to take risks before the end of the
year, particularly in Europe."
Although many different outcomes are possible with the
Presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives up for
grabs, Barclays rate strategists summarise that an Obama win
would see the Federal Reserve continue with an easy monetary
policy but risk hitting the "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and
tax hikes. That, they say, would help U.S. Treasuries rally.
Romney has opposed the Fed's bond-buying programme and is
also expected to make the more aggressive cuts in Federal
spending needed to avoid the fiscal cliff, something Barclays'
analysts said could drive a Treasury sell-off.
Any initial reaction of U.S. government bonds to the results
is likely to have a knock-on effect to euro zone bond markets,
dictating short-term direction for German Bunds, but analysts
say the effect may not last long.
"Markets are still assuming the U.S. economy will continue
to grow at a modest pace both this year and next," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"If there are signs that the fiscal cliff will pose a
greater downside risk, then clearly that will support Treasuries
and in turn Bunds, but the dominant factor in Europe is still
going to be the ECB's potential action in Spain and the
situation in Greece."
STASIS
The euro crisis is largely on hold while Greece seeks a deal
to secure more bailout money later this month in order to avoid
bankruptcy, while there is no sign Spain is likely to ask for
aid soon.
Greek bond yields spiked higher, up around 45 basis points
at the 10-year maturity to around 18 percent after
the country said on Wednesday that it would overshoot its
deficit and debt targets again next year.
"You know the downside is huge if Greece exits the euro, so
if you see a bit of bad news you're tempted to sell and book
profits," said Gabriel Sterne, an economist at Exotix, a
brokerage house that deals in Greek debt.
"That makes the market very sensitive to bad news such as
yesterday's budget announcement."
December Bund futures were 8 ticks lower at 141.60,
holding around the middle of the trading range in place since
June having failed to break above 142.00 earlier this week.
"The Bund future repeatedly ran into technical resistance in
the 141.85-142.00 area," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"This suggests that a slide back to the 140.88/66 area could
be on the cards near-term," they added, referring to levels that
equate to the 55-day moving average and the 50 percent
retracement of the last rally.
Ten-year German government bond yields were around half a
basis point higher at 1.47 percent.
While all major European markets were open, trading volume
was thinned by public holidays in France, Italy, Spain and parts
of Germany for All Saints day.
Spanish and Italian bond yields were broadly steady with
10-year paper yielding 5.64 percent and 4.95 percent
respectively , each 3 bps lower on the
day.