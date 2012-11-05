* Schatz yields turn negative, Bund futures at two-month
high
* U.S. election influence uncertain, Greek risks on the rise
* Spanish bond yields also climb after bond auction surprise
By William James
LONDON, Nov 5 Two-year German bond yields fell
below zero on Monday as low-risk assets rallied before an
uncertainU.S. presidential election and another make-or-break
parliamentary vote in Greece.
The Greek government presents to parliament on Monday an
unpopular austerity package which must gain approval in a vote
on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track and
stave off the threat of bankruptcy.
German bonds, seen as the lowest risk in the euro zone,
rallied. Two-year yields fell to -0.01 percent --
the first time the debt has traded with a negative yield since
early September. Bund futures rose 21 ticks to 142.08.
"The situation is supportive for core markets. Not yet
sufficient to trigger a massive rally but the economic situation
is offering some support and also the risk element (in Greece)
is favouring a bid for safe havens," said BNP Paribas strategist
Patrick Jacq.
Uncertainty over the Greek vote hit appetite for lower-rated
debt across the bloc and bonds issued by Spain, seen as the next
country to need a bailout, struggled, with 10-year yields
rising 10 basis points on the day to 5.77 percent.
Traders said Friday's ambitious announcement of plans to
launch a new five-year Spanish bond and tap 20-year paper later
in the week had caught some off guard and fuelled selling.
LIGHT POSITIONING
In the run up to Tuesday's U.S. election trading activity
was expected to be muted and biased towards a shift into safe
havens due to the risk of a change in the direction of fiscal
and monetary policy in the world's largest economy.
"The general feeling is that if Obama gets back in we could
be a bit more dovish at the Federal Reserve, but I don't see a
whole lot of activity this morning and liquidity is fairly low,"
a trader said.
Markets lacked a clear consensus over whether a win for
Democratic incumbent Barack Obama would be positive or negative
for U.S. bonds, but euro zone debt prices were expected to track
any knee-jerk shift in Treasuries immediately after the result.
Until the election, the outlook for euro zone bonds was more
likely to be dominated by technical factors and the latest
flashpoint in Greece's battle to get a grip on its debt, traders
said.
The 142 level in Bund futures has provided tough resistance
over the last six weeks and a break above it would have to be
sustained until the market closed for technical charts to signal
further price rises were on the way.