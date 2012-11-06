* Bunds inch up before U.S. election
* Reaction seen muted and short-lived
* Greek austerity vote keeps investors wary
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 6 Low-risk German government bonds
edged up, with investors wary of placing big bets before
Tuesday's close-run U.S. election and a Greek parliamentary vote
on crucial austerity measures.
Polls indicate the race between President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney will be very close with the
risk of a change in fiscal and monetary policy in the world's
largest economy keeping investors on the sidelines
.
Bunds are likely to be buffeted by any moves in U.S.
Treasuries in the wake of the election, although concerns
related to the euro zone debt crisis will remain the main driver
of the market.
Some analysts say a win by Obama would be positive for U.S.
government debt, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
perhaps staying on beyond the January 2014 when his term
expires, while a Romney win could be positive for stocks, helped
by business-friendly policies and tax cuts.
"The worse case would be an uncertain outcome over who the
next president will be... that would be positive for the likes
of Bunds," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
"If we get a definite victory for either opponent, it may
not make a huge amount of difference to Europe in the
short-term. Europe has got its own problems."
December Bund futures were three ticks higher at
142.16 after rallying on Monday.
"There doesn't seem to be massive positioning either way
before the election," a trader said.
"The feeling is that if Obama wins, it's going to be fairly
dovish from the Fed point of view but I'm not sure we're going
to see major moves either way," he said, adding that while Bunds
traded above 142.00, markets would look for more gains.
In Europe, the focus was on Greece as another make-or-break
parliamentary vote loomed on austerity measures required to
secure further aid to keep the country afloat.
This pushed two-year German bond yields into negative
territory on Monday for the first time in two months.
They were last down half a basis point at -0.015 percent
, with the 10-year equivalent down
almost 1.5 basis points at 1.42 percent.
However, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said on Monday that international lenders and Greece were
on track to reach a deal to unfreeze the emergency lending at a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Nov. 12
.
The renewed demand for lower-risk assets seen this week will
be supportive for Austria's sale of 1.3 billion euros of 2019
and 2022 bonds on Wednesday, analysts said.
Spanish yields were steady after rising since Friday when
Madrid surprised markets by announcing the launch of a new
five-year benchmark bond this week, as well as a tap of a 2032
bond -- its first attempt to sell debt with a maturity of more
than 10 years since July 2011.
Dealers typical try and cheapen the paper - or build a
concession - before sales.
"We might see a little bit more concession building ahead of
Thursday but most of it has probably been done now," the trader
said.
Rabobank rate strategists said 10-year Spanish yields at
their current 5.77 percent were at a "technically interesting
juncture", having broken above a downward trend channel and now
testing resistance from a longer-term trend line which began in
March.