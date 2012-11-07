LONDON Nov 7 German Bund futures pared losses seen in after hours trading the previous day on Wednesday, after an election victory for President Barack Obama boosted expectations of continued easy U.S. monetary policy.

U.S. Treasuries rallied - supporting Bunds - after Obama won a second term in the White House. But he must now deal with the "fiscal cliff" - a looming $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that threaten to send the United States back into recession next year.

"It's should be vaguely supportive for Bunds as it means (Federal Reserve Chairman) Bernanke will stay on," a trader said.

"But it's probably an excuse to look for the next thing. Position wise, it's massively flat in both core and periphery and I'm not convinced that's going to change today or even this year."

December Bund futures were 19 ticks lower from Tuesday's settlement close at 141.90, but around 15 ticks higher than levels seen in after hours trading.

In Europe, attention will turn to a Greek parliamentary vote where the coalition must overcome its own divisions and agree to the austerity measures necessary to secure the next tranche of bailout cash, without which the country faces bankruptcy .

Germany will sell 4 billion euros of five-year bonds, with good demand expected after stronger 10- and 30-year sales in the last two weeks.