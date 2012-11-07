* Bunds rise after Obama election win
* European focus turns to Greek austerity vote
* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 5-year bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 7 German Bunds rose on Wednesday
after the completion of a bond auction gave renewed impetus to a
rally in government debt sparked by the re-election of U.S.
President Barack Obama.
Obama's victory means Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
who initiated a quantitative easing bond buying programme, is
likely to remain at the helm and the accommodative monetary
policy continue.
But Obama must also deal with $600 billion of spending cuts
and tax increases that will be enacted next year, unless
agreement over reducing the U.S. budget deficit is reached. The
"fiscal cliff" threatens to send the United States back into
recession.
Trading was choppy as markets worked through the
implications of the results, with equities also rallying, and as
focus turned to how a looming U.S. budget crisis will be avoided
and a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures later in
the day.
Bund futures were 36 ticks higher on the day at
142.45, well above session lows of 141.77.
"(The result) is seen as removing the tail risks of a (Mitt)
Romney presidency and the removal of Bernanke so monetary policy
looks set to stay easy," a trader said.
"That's good for fixed income. It's not surprising trading
is choppy but we're not really going very far...as nothing has
changed."
Ten-year German cash yields were down 3 basis
points at 1.40 percent. Equivalent maturity U.S. Treasury
yields were 8 bps lower at 1.67 percent, although
the spread between the two was little changed from Tuesday's
European settlement.
"The market had priced out a lot of quantitative easing (in
the U.S.) and now it's being fully priced back in, that's very
supportive and Bunds will follow that," a second trader said.
"People are deciding what risk they want to put on on the
back of the election and doing a bit of buying."
However, traders have said that big bets on the market are
unlikely with the end of the year looming and many investors
such as insurers and pension funds already having hit their
annual targets.
At the same time, much of the volatility that allows "fast
money" accounts like hedge funds to make profits has died down
since the European Central Bank said in September it would buy
the bonds of euro zone countries that asked for financial help.
In Europe, attention will turn to a Greek parliamentary vote
later on Wednesday before an ECB policy meeting on Thursday.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly
win support for unpopular budget cuts, tax hikes and labour
reforms necessary to secure the next tranche of bailout cash,
without which the country faces bankruptcy.
"The growing optimism regarding Greece and the likely
passage of the reforms was a driver of positive risk sentiment
yesterday and led the tightening of peripheral spreads," said
Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
"That is continuing in more modest form today and may
explain why Bunds are significantly lagging the rally we're
seeing in Treasuries."
Ten-year Greek government bond yields were around 40 basis
points lower at 16.8 percent and down from around
18 percent last week, helping sentiment towards other peripheral
issuers.
Germany sold 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds although
demand was not as strong as at a similar sale last month
.
"It was taken down comfortably but demand is nothing like as
strong as the previous sale in October," said Nick Stamenkovic,
rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"Recent comments by the ECB suggest they are in no hurry to
cut interest rates as they are putting more emphasis on (bond
purchases) rather than lower interest rates and this may be
behind the slight disappointment today."