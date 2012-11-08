* Signs of weak demand at Spanish auction spook investors
* Gloomy global growth outlook adds to pressure on periphery
* ECB keeps rates unchanged; focus on Draghi news conference
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James
LONDON, Nov 8 Spanish and Italian debt yields
rose on Thursday after signs of weak demand at an auction of new
five-year Spanish bonds raised a warning flag for some
investors.
The sale, hours before the European Central Bank kept
interest rates steady at a record low 0.75 percent, completed
Spain's planned funding for 2012 and won the government time to
hold out longer before asking for international aid.
Such a request would allow the ECB to buy Spanish bonds but
bank President Mario Draghi was not expected to say much about
any potential purchases of Spanish debt in his news conference
beginning at 1330 GMT.
The 4.7 billion euro debt sale included its first auction of
longer-term bonds in 18 months but the wide range of bids
accepted for the five-year debt drew criticism.
"The five-year sale was awful. I don't think it was good at
all," a trader said, highlighting the 9 basis points difference
between the highest accepted yield and the average yield - a
measure of demand known as the auction "tail".
Spanish 10-year yields rose to 5.86 percent,
up 14 bps to their highest since mid-October, with yields across
the curve rising by a similar amount and fellow struggler
Italy's debt also pressured.
Madrid's borrowing costs sit well below their July peak,
when investors appeared to be abandoning the country because of
its dire fiscal position.
But the market's goodwill is predicated on Spain asking for
a bailout and activating ECB bond-buying, and politicians in
Madrid show little sign of making such a move soon.
"Rajoy said recently he was fine with the current
(borrowing) levels and the Tesoro can sustain these levels for a
longer period of time," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
"But, given the recent widening of spreads and the 10-year
yields of the bonos (Spanish bonds) creeping back to the 6
percent level you see that the ECB effect is fading away."
Italian 10-year yields were up 9 bps at 5.00
percent as a risk-filled global backdrop also added to pressure
on the euro zone's lower rated issuers.
FISCAL CLIFF
President Barack Obama is facing a political showdown with a
divided Congress over the so-called "fiscal cliff" of about $600
billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions due to take
effect in January.
Some analysts warn the cuts could hit the U.S. economy hard,
adding to European Commission warnings about anaemic growth in
the euro zone and renewing demand for low-risk government bonds.
"The global environment has turned favourable for core bond
markets and the EU forecasts for next year are rather gloomy.
That's why we saw some (peripheral euro zone bond) risk-off
moves," Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas, said.
The Bund future was last four ticks lower at 142.71
after the ECB's widely-expected rate decision but still close to
two-month highs underpinned by the U.S. and euro zone growth
concerns.
Comments by Draghi on Wednesday on the weak growth outlook,
as well as the European Commission forecasts, have raised
speculation the ECB may signal more willingness to ease in the
next few months.