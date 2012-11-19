* Positive tone to U.S. talks dampens safe-haven appeal
* German Bund yields still at historically low levels
* Release of Greek aid could push Bund yields up to 1.4 pct
By Kirsten Donovan and William James
LONDON, Nov 19 Bunds slipped on Monday on
optimism that U.S. leaders would make progress on averting a
round of growth-crippling spending cuts and tax hikes, though
debt problems in Greece and Spain limited the fall.
Leading U.S. lawmakers expressed confidence on Sunday that
they could reach a deal to avert the $600 billion "fiscal
cliff", even as they took positions on taxes and spending that
may make any agreement more difficult.
Bund futures settled 31 ticks lower at 143.00, but
despite testing the lower end of the 142.83 to 143.48 range that
held throughout last week, they remained firmly within it.
"The prospect of some kind of solution to the fiscal cliff
is weighing on Treasuries and in turn on Bunds, and that's
accelerated since the U.S. market opened," a trader said, adding
that trading was very quiet with markets feeling "more like Dec.
19 than Nov. 19".
Safe-haven assets have rallied since U.S. presidential
elections confirmed a polarised political landscape, reducing
the likelihood of an easy solution to the looming fiscal crunch.
That, despite intra-day volatility, has pushed German bond
yields back towards all-time lows with additional support coming
from uncertainty over the payment of much-needed aid to Greece
and concern over how long Spain will take to request a bailout.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss
how to solve Greece's debt problems, the latest in a long line
of meetings between international lenders, some of whom are keen
to find a lasting debt solution before releasing more funds.
Officials said there should be a tentative go-ahead for the
payment of 44 billion euros of emergency funding to Greece
.
Ten-year Bund yields were 3 basis points
higher at 1.36 percent, but still towards the lower end of their
range since early August, leaving room for yields to rise if
policymakers reached an agreement, analysts said.
"We are still in an overall range for yields, and indeed at
the lower end of that," said Nordea rate strategist Niels From.
"If Greece gets the money, or there are further indications
they will get it, then we could see Bund yields rise back to a
level around 1.45 percent."
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti shared that view,
saying yields could rise back to 1.4 percent if the Eurogroup
meeting produces an outcome seen as positive by the market.
"Negative news on Spain and Greece has been priced in over
recent weeks, so any news that's not as bad the market expects
will be negative for Bunds and see some positive movement in
spreads," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING.
The yield spread between Spanish and German
10-year bonds was 3 basis points tighter on the day at 455 bps,
driven mostly by the rise in Bund yields.
Spain said it will auction 3.5 billion euros of bonds on
Thursday. It has already reached its 2012 funding target and is
cashing in on investors' belief that the European Central Bank
will eventually have to buy Spanish bonds.