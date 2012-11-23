* Bunds rise, periphery falls before the weekend
* But Greek hopes see Bunds set for weekly decline
* Spanish yields edge up before Catalonia elections
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 23 German government bonds edged up
and yields on peripheral bonds rose on Friday as uncertainty
over Greek aid talks and a regional election in Spain led
investors to cut their exposure to risk.
But expectations Greece would soon secure the next tranche
of its aid package meant low-risk German Bunds were still on
track for their first weekly loss in five weeks.
The release of 44 billion euros of funds has been delayed by
disagreements between the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund over how to make Greece's debt sustainable.
A senior government official said on Friday Greece's
international lenders had agreed on new measures to cut the debt
further but it still had to bridge a 10 billion euro funding gap
to gain the IMF's approval.
Market reaction was muted. Analysts said that with the
likelihood of a deal already more or less priced in, more
concrete news would be needed.
"It's not the first time we have this type of news. The
market knows there is a disagreement," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
"Until there is an official statement, detailing what they
want to do, especially in terms of a debt restructuring, we're
not going to see so much of a reaction."
Greek government bond yields were 10 basis
points higher -- a relatively small move for the volatile paper
-- at 16.54 percent, but still close to their lowest levels
since the country's debt was restructured in March.
Bund futures were 27 ticks higher at 142.43, having
fallen around a point this week, and 10-year yields
were 2 bps lower at 1.42 percent.
Traders said some market players were booking profits after
this week's rally in the periphery, not wanting to hold riskier
positions as the weekend approached.
Expectations a deal on Greece will be reached on Monday,
when euro zone finance ministers meet.
"We're really waiting for Monday," a trader said.
"The main flows this week have been the reasonable buying of
the periphery from Spain to Greece. It doesn't take much to move
prices significantly and there's been enough of a one-way flow
in these markets to make a difference."
As profits were taken on that peripheral rally, Bunds rose
and held gains despite business sentiment survey data from
Germany's Ifo institute beating analysts' expectations
.
Over the weekend, markets will be keeping an eye on
elections in the Spanish region of Catalonia.
However, although the election has been seen as a hurdle to
be cleared before Spain would seek a bailout, markets do not
expect such a request this year as Spain has already completed
its 2012 funding programme.
Spanish 10-year yields have fallen around 20
bps this week as peripheral markets rallied, further taking the
pressure off Spain to seek help.
They were last 3 bps higher on the day at 5.70 percent.