By William James and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 23 Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on Friday as the growing prospect of a deal to release aid funds to Greece helped riskier assets outperform German debt, with Bunds racking up their first weekly loss in over a month.

The small gains in higher-yielding euro zone debt were consistent with a rise in the euro and equity markets as Greece and its creditors looked to be inching closer to a deal to tackle the country's soaring debt levels.

Although work remained before crunch talks on Monday, Greece's finance minister said the International Monetary Fund had relaxed its debt-cutting target, leaving only a 10 billion euro shortfall to be filled before aid funds are paid out.

"This will obviously provide Greece with a lot of leeway and get them out of the picture for a good part of next year. Taking Greece out of the picture leaves Spain... but until year end things could be fairly positive for risk," said Gianluca Ziglio, strategist at UBS in London.

Sunday's elections in the Spanish region of Catalonia had previously been seen as a hurdle preventing Spain from seeking a bailout, but markets do not now expect such a request this year after Spain passed its 2012 funding target.

With the near-term pressure off, Spanish and Italian bonds gained most from the positive sentiment in the market. Ten-year yields on both fell around 4 basis points to 5.63 percent and 4.75 percent respectively . Spanish 10-year yields have fallen around 20 bps since last Friday.

Having already rallied sharply this week, Greek government bond yields were steady at 16.49 percent, close to their lowest since the country's debt restructuring in March.

BUNDS ON HOLD

While riskier assets gained, safe-haven German debt futures remained well supported by those investors still cautious over the risk of a surprise outcome in Greece or Spain over the coming days.

"The risks in Spain are offsetting the relief over Greece's apparent deal," a trader said, adding that Bunds were unlikely to stray far from their current levels before Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Nevertheless, Bund futures settled 4 ticks lower at 142.12 having fallen more than a point this week -- their first weekly loss since mid-October.

Technical support comes next at 141.94, the 38 percent retracement of the rally seen between mid-October and early November, said UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.