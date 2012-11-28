* Deal on Greece reduces perception of systemic risk
* Spanish yields fall to lowest in more than a month
* Italian yields at lowest since Feb 2011
* German five-year debt auction draws strong demand
* Little progress on U.S. "fiscal cliff" underpins safety
bid
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 28 Bunds rallied on Wednesday as
U.S. fiscal worries supported a German auction and riskier euro
zone debt also rose in the wake of a Greek aid deal, pushing
10-year Italian yields to their lowest since February 2011.
The absence of progress in Washington in talks to avert $600
billion worth of automatic tax hikes and budget cuts next year
lifted safe-haven government bonds in the United States and
Germany and assured a strong sale of five-year German debt.
The so-called "fiscal cliff" could send the United States
into recession and drag the rest of the world with it.
In the less liquid peripheral debt markets, pricing was
driven mainly by so-called "fast-money" - hedge funds -
unwinding previous selling positions following a deal to give
Greece more aid money and keep it afloat, traders said.
"Markets are probably connecting Greece with some systemic
risks and the fact that we are keeping Greece inside the euro
area is supportive for all European countries," Cy ril Regnat,
fixed income strategist at Natixis said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell
14 basis points to 4.59 percent - the lowest since February
2011. Equivalent Spanish borrowing costs dropped 20 basis points
to 5.34 percent, the lowest in more than a month.
International lenders - euro zone countries, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - agreed early
on Tuesday on a debt reduction plan for Athens that would bring
Greek debt down to 110 percent of GDP in 2022, from almost 190
percent expected for next year.
GERMAN APPETITE
Investors bought 2.51 billion euros of five-year German debt
on Wednesday at an auction that drew strong demand as a lack of
progress in U.S. budget talks lifted appetite for safe-haven
assets.
The auction drew bids for 1.9 times the amount allotted,
above the 1.5 times at the last sale on Nov. 7, and above an
average of 1.7 times for the three previous sales of the bond.
"The auction in Germany was very strong and that supported
Bund yields with the catalyst being U.S. concerns," one trader
said. "In places like Spain, on the other hand, you have
fast-money closing short positions on the Greek news, but
generally those markets are very quiet, no big flows going on."
German Bunds saw a settlement close of 142.95, up
72 ticks on the day, pushing 10-year yields down 6 basis points
to 1.37 percent. Also in the secondary market, five-year yields
were 5.7 bps lower at 0.39 percent.
"Today we had slightly risk-off sentiment because of the
U.S. on concern over the fiscal cliff and that certainly helped
demand," Artis Frankovics, rate strategist at Nomura said.
French borrowing costs over 10 years were down
7 basis points at 2.05 percent, holding near record lows. The
head of the country's debt management agency told Reuters that
France is seeing record buying of its bonds by investors in Asia
and the Middle East.
Natixis' Regnat said French bonds was a favourite among debt
issued by higher-rated countries.
"We would be sellers of Dutch (bonds) and we would be buyers
of French bonds and maybe Austria but French bonds would be
(our) choice as they are offering better liquidity and better
pick-ups," Regnat said.
Ten-year Dutch yields fell 6 basis points to
1.61 percent.
Among peripherals, "we would be buyers of very short-dated
Italian or Spanish bonds, but in very small sizes, and (we would
be) sellers of Irish bonds, which are really expensive and which
are currently trading through Italy."
Investors currently demand a slightly greater premium to
hold 10-year Italian debt than the Irish equivalent. Ten-year
Irish bonds last yielded 4.53 percent.