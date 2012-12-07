LONDON Dec 7 Bund futures fell slightly on
Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data as investors booked profits on
the previous session's rally sparked by bets of further European
Central Bank easing.
The ECB sharply cut its forecasts for the euro zone economy
at its meeting on Thursday and bank President Mario Draghi said
the bank discussed the possibility of cutting its deposit
facility rate to below zero.
Bund futures were last 7 ticks lower at 145.62. The
March 2013 contract has risen by more than a point over
the past two sessions.
"The ECB was dovish yesterday ... but we've had a rally in
Bunds over the past two days and we'll be looking to consolidate
gains. It's all about (non-farm) payrolls today," one trader
said.
With superstorm Sandy having disrupted U.S. economic
activity, payrolls in November are expected to have increased
only by 93,000, compared with October's gain of 171,000, a
Reuters survey of economists showed. The unemployment rate is
seen holding steady at 7.9 percent.