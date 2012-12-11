LONDON Dec 11 German Bund futures opened little
changed on Tuesday with focus for the session likely to fall on
Italian politics after technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's
weekend decision to resign early unsettled investors.
The resignation plan brought forward an Italian election and
caused some to sell their bonds and book profits on a recent
strong rally, anticipating a drawn-out election tussle that
could undermine the country's commitment to austerity.
Bund futures were 2 ticks higher at 145.62 although
traders said activity was expected to be subdued awaiting the
outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting
later in the session.
A Reuters poll showed the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected
to announce on Wednesday that it will extend its asset purchase
scheme and commit to buy $45 billion of U.S. debt per month,
helping to keep yields low on closely-correlated German Bunds.
"The market will be severely disappointed if we don't get
fresh purchases now. You'd feel that outcome is in the price,
there's now more risk that they don't do anything and we get
disappointment," a trader said.
"Bunds will be sensitive to that particularly given the
rally we've had back to the low end of the yield range."