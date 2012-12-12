* Italy rebound wipes out another chunk of Monday's selloff

* Rising risk appetite nudges Bunds lower, Fed easing weighs

* Greece completes debt buyback but rally bottoms out

By William James

LONDON, Dec 12 Italian bonds rallied for a second successive day on Wednesday, erasing much of the selloff seen earlier this week, as investors faced up to the prospect of early elections and a new government.

The more risk-hungry tone, aided by the completion of Greece's debt buyback, weighed on German Bunds. Expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil a new stimulus plan later in the day added to the pressure on the euro zone's least risky bonds.

Italian 10-year yields dropped 9 basis points to 4.65 percent, taking back another chunk of the rise seen on Monday in the wake of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's decision to retire early.

Yields peaked this week at 4.9 percent on Tuesday as markets fretted that a new government could stray from Monti's reform agenda, and that former leader Silvio Berlusconi could gain support by campaigning against austerity.

Elections were due in Italy in April anyway so Monti's decision to resign has only brought forward the vote, and the potential risks for the markets, by a few weeks.

"The idea of Monti resigning shouldn't be enough to hit Italy with a stick, not on a sustained basis," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"If you get a situation when Berlusconi is starting to gather momentum or he's getting involved in a potential coalition, that's a more of a source of concern."

The rally in Italian debt also benefited Spanish bonds. Ten-year yields were 11 bps lower on the day at 5.39 percent.

The momentum of that move was expected to stall early on Wednesday before debt sales by both countries, although neither was expected to suffer a shortfall of demand.

"There's no real fear that these auctions can't be absorbed. It's a question of the degree of appetite, not whether they can raise the funds," Green said.

BUYBACK SUCCESS

Greek bond yields were also lower on the day after the country completed a debt-reducing buyback operation that was hailed as a success by international lenders and paved the way for Athens to receive much-needed aid funding.

"That is supportive for the whole euro area," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

Ten-year yields were 33 bps lower at 13.25 percent, albeit well off their best levels of the day around 12.57 percent.

"The market got a bit carried away and Greece ended up a bit overvalued, that's why yields have come back," a trader said.

German Bund futures settled 15 ticks lower on the day at 145.41 with traders positioning for the possibility of a fresh fall if the U.S. Federal Reserve announces fresh stimulus measures later in the day.

A Reuters poll of economists showed the Fed was expected to announce a bond buying plan worth $45 billion per month as the central bank attempts to stimulate a fragile economic recovery.

Traders said that if the Fed does that, a rally that has taken European shares to 18-month highs could continue. That in turn could weigh on safe-haven assets outside the United States, such as Bunds.