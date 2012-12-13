LONDON Dec 13 Bund futures gradually reversed gains on Thursday after data showed U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were lower than expected last week, denting appetite for safe-haven assets.

Bund futures were last 30 ticks lower on day at 144.96, having traded as high as 145.54 earlier in the session.

Bunds were "following (U.S.) Treasuries lower ... going through the motions in pretty low volumes," one trader said.