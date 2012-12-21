LONDON, Dec 21 - German Bund futures pushed higher at the
open on Friday as lack of progress in U.S. budget talks raised
the stakes that fiscal tightening will take effect next year and
tip the economy into recession.
Bunds followed a rally in Treasuries after Republicans in
the U.S. House of Representatives failed to muster enough
support to pass a proposal to avert the series of tax hikes and
spending cuts that is due to come into effect in about two
weeks. President Barack Obama had vowed to veto the proposal.
"It (U.S. talks) doesn't seem to be going particularly well
so I can't see why core markets should sell off at this point in
time. But there's not much activity with Europe only open for
another two days of trading for the year," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 29 ticks up at 144.61
compared with 144.32 at Thursday's settlement.