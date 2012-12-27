LONDON Dec 27 Bund futures opened little
changed on Thursday, with investors focusing on U.S. lawmakers'
last-ditch efforts to avoid large-scale fiscal tightening from
automatically coming into force next year.
In a sign that there may be a way to break the deadlock in
negotiations on the budget, Republican House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner offered to consider any bill the
Democrat-controlled Senate produced.
President Barack Obama returns to Washington on Thursday and
investors expect the talks to avoid a fiscal crisis to resume.
At 0706 GMT, Bund futures were 5 ticks lower at
144.72.
"There is not much focus on Europe. We will just follow the
lead of Treasuries," one trader said.