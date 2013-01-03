LONDON Jan 3 German Bunds edged lower on
Thursday, with the impact of a deal to avert large-scale fiscal
tightening in the United States fading as politicians there
ready for bigger budget battles in coming weeks.
President Barack Obama signed a deal on Wednesday to stave
off some $600 billion in automatic tax hikes and spending cuts.
But Republican lawmakers, angry the deal did little to curb the
federal deficit, said they would use a debate over lifting the
U.S. debt ceiling to win deep spending cuts.
Failure to raise the borrowing limit could mean a U.S. debt
default.
"We had a knee-jerk reaction yesterday... There is still a
lot of work to be done ... on spending cuts," one trader said.
At 0703 GMT, safe-haven Bund futures were 5 ticks
lower at 144.02, having fallen by almost 150 ticks on Wednesday.