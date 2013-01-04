LONDON Jan 4 German Bund futures fell on Friday, deepening this week's losses and tracking U.S. Treasuries lower on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow down its bond purchases.

The Bund future was last 81 ticks down on the day at 142.76, its lowest in almost a month but trade was thin with many investors still away on holiday.

"It's a thin market which is exacerbating the move, but really this is catch up with the U.S. after yesterday's (Fed meeting)," one trader said.

"People are also positioning for a pretty strong payrolls number now. It's hard to stand in the way of Bunds at the moment."