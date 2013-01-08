LONDON Jan 8 German government bond prices
edged higher on Tuesday as investors dipped a toe back into the
market for low-yielding but secure assets after a steep selloff
last week made valuations more attractive.
The German bund future was 16 ticks up on the day
at 143.22, recovering for a second day after a small rise on
Monday and moving in line with U.S. Treasuries. The rebound
follows a steep three point sell off last week when an easing of
U.S. concerns saw investors pile into riskier assets.
"People seem to be coming back in slowly. Given the weak
backdrop in Europe and the U.S. it's not surprising to see Bunds
tick back up a bit, but markets remain very quiet this week," a
trader said.
Spain, the country at the frontline of the debt crisis which
is expected by many to turn to official lenders for a bailout in
2013, will detail how much money it needs to raise this year at
around 1000 GMT.
Later in the day the Netherlands will begin its 2013
fundraising with a three-year debt sale that will be the first
euro zone bond issued with a collective action clause -- a
measure designed to make debt restructurings easier to manage.
All new sovereign bond issues from the region must now contain
CACs.