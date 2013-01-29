UPDATE 3-G20 draft no longer rejects protectionism or competitive devaluations
* Asian G20 members worry of protectioniosm rhetoric (Adds reaction from Asian policymakers)
LONDON Jan 29 Bund futures edged higher on Tuesday, with some investors snapping up the cheapened paper after it hit two-month lows in the previous session.
Monday's better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data added momentum to a sell-off in Bunds triggered by the European Central Bank's announcement last week that banks planned to repay 137 billion euros of three-year loans taken in late 2011.
At 0704 GMT, Bund futures were 8 ticks higher on the day at 141.87. They hit a two-month low of 141.61 on Monday, having fallen by almost two full points in the past three sessions.
"Yesterday was a pretty messy day so we may have a few people looking to oppose this move," one trader said. "I'd like to see stronger data going forward to vindicate these moves."
