LONDON Jan 30 Bund futures fell to session lows on Wednesday, with investors taking the view that a contraction in the U.S. economy last year was not going to have significant impact on the Federal Reserve's future policy moves.

"The GDP number was a false spike. If you look at it in detail it's actually a strong number. It contracted because of cuts in defence spending and inventory drawdowns," one trader said.

Bund futures fell as low as 141.36, down 46 ticks on the day.